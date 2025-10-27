Anteris Technologies Raises $11.5M in Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. ( (AVR) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 23, 2025, Anteris Technologies Global Corp. entered into agreements to sell shares of its common stock and CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), along with accompanying five-year warrants, to certain investors. The company successfully closed the offering on October 27, 2025, issuing 2,346,936 shares and warrants, and raising approximately US$11.5 million in gross proceeds.

The most recent analyst rating on (AVR) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anteris Technologies Global Corp. stock, see the AVR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVR is a Neutral.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a challenging financial situation with declining revenues and persistent losses, which heavily impacts its overall score. The technical analysis provides some optimism with positive indicators suggesting potential upward momentum. However, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield reflect poor valuation metrics. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Anteris Technologies Global Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 166,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $180.3M

