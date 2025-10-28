Anteris Technologies Initiates Global Trial for Innovative Heart Valve

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anteris Technologies ( (AU:AVR) ) just unveiled an update.

Anteris Technologies has announced the successful treatment of the first patients in its global pivotal trial, known as the PARADIGM Trial, for the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV). This trial, which aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the DurAVR® THV compared to other commercially available transcatheter aortic valve replacements, is expected to enroll approximately 1,000 patients. The trial’s results could significantly impact the company’s market positioning by providing robust evidence of the product’s efficacy and safety, potentially expanding treatment options for patients with severe calcific aortic stenosis.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AVR) stock is a Buy with a A$10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anteris Technologies stock, see the AU:AVR Stock Forecast page.

More about Anteris Technologies

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. is a global structural heart company focused on designing, developing, and commercializing advanced medical devices to restore heart function. The company, founded in Australia and with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, is known for its lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), which is designed to treat aortic stenosis. This product utilizes Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology, ADAPT®, and aims to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve.

Average Trading Volume: 16,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more data about AVR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue