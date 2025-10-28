Anteris Technologies Begins Global PARADIGM Trial Enrollment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Anteris Technologies Global Corp. ( (AVR) ).

On October 27, 2025, Anteris Technologies announced the successful enrollment and treatment of the first patients in the global pivotal PARADIGM Trial for the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), aimed at patients with severe calcific aortic stenosis. This trial, which is expected to expand across the United States, Europe, and Canada, will provide comparative evidence on the safety and effectiveness of the DurAVR® THV against commercially available transcatheter aortic valve replacements, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and treatment options for aortic stenosis patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (AVR) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on AVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVR is a Neutral.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a challenging financial situation with declining revenues and persistent losses, which heavily impacts its overall score. The technical analysis provides some optimism with positive indicators suggesting potential upward momentum. However, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield reflect poor valuation metrics. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.



More about Anteris Technologies Global Corp.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. is a global structural heart company focused on designing, developing, and commercializing advanced medical devices to restore healthy heart function. The company, founded in Australia and with a significant presence in Minneapolis, specializes in the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), which is designed to treat aortic stenosis using biomimetic valve technology.

Average Trading Volume: 167,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $180.3M

