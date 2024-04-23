AnteoTech’s Strategic Advances in Battery Technology

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd reports a productive Q1 with the completion of its Anteo X production facility, promising developments with two European car manufacturers, and a new partnership with a leading wearables battery producer. The company secured a $1.4 million grant and completed a $5.4 million placement to fuel its clean energy initiatives. AnteoTech is positioned to potentially generate significant revenue from its battery technology advancements in the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets.

