AnteoTech Reports Revenue Growth and Lower Losses

AnteoTech Ltd has reported a 25.9% increase in revenues and a 19.9% rise in total income for the FY2024, alongside a significant reduction in losses by 29.8%. The company, which specializes in clean energy solutions and life sciences, did not declare any dividends for the financial year. Despite the challenges, AnteoTech has made strides in improving financial performance and strengthening its market position.

