AnteoTech Ltd Passes Resolutions Amid Investor Dissent

AnteoTech Ltd announced that all resolutions were passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, despite facing a ‘first strike’ against the adoption of its remuneration report. This development could attract attention from investors monitoring corporate governance issues. The company continues to make strides in the clean energy and life sciences markets with its innovative technologies.

