AnteoTech Ltd Announces Major Securities Issuance

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has announced a significant proposed issuance of securities, including both listed and unlisted options, as well as ordinary fully paid shares, with a total of up to 424 million new securities to be issued. The issuance is part of a securities purchase plan and other types of issues, with key dates including a record date of April 5, 2024, and various issue dates throughout May 2024. This strategic move could influence the company’s stock market performance and is of interest to current and potential investors.

