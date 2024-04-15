AnteoTech Issues New Shares, Fuels Expansion

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has announced the issuance of 212 million new shares without prior disclosure to investors, in accordance with the Australian Corporations Act. This strategic move, intended to further the company’s growth in clean energy and life sciences technology, complies with all necessary legal provisions and carries no undisclosed information that could affect its validity. The company specializes in advanced materials technology, with products that enhance lithium-ion battery anodes and offer rapid testing solutions in life sciences.

