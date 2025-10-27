Antares Metals Reports High-Grade Copper Results at Cromwell Discovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NickelSearch Ltd. ( (AU:AM5) ) has issued an update.

Antares Metals Ltd, a company listed on the ASX under the ticker AM5, has announced promising results from its Cromwell discovery within the Mount Isa North Project. The latest rock chip samples from the Cromwell site have revealed high-grade copper results, with the ‘D’ shear zone showing up to 20.5% copper, extending the mineralisation eastward. These findings, along with previous results from the ‘A’ shear zone, underscore the significant potential of the site. The company plans further exploration, including geophysical surveys, to identify drill targets and enhance its exploration efforts. This development strengthens Antares Metals’ position in the mining industry and provides a solid foundation for future value creation.

More about NickelSearch Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,037,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.18M

For detailed information about AM5 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue