Antares Metals Limited Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NickelSearch Ltd. ( (AU:AM5) ) just unveiled an update.

Antares Metals Limited is convening its Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2025, at its registered office in West Perth, WA. The company has opted not to send hard copies of the meeting notice unless requested by shareholders, encouraging them to access the document online. Shareholders are urged to vote online or by proxy ahead of the meeting to ensure their participation. This approach reflects a push towards digital engagement, potentially streamlining shareholder communication and participation processes.

More about NickelSearch Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,706,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.66M

For detailed information about AM5 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue