Antares Metals Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

NickelSearch Ltd. ( (AU:AM5) ) has shared an update.

Antares Metals Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, at its registered office in West Perth, WA, and via teleconference. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, including financial, directors’, remuneration, and auditor’s reports. Key resolutions include the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Mark Connelly as a director. These resolutions aim to address corporate governance and leadership continuity, impacting stakeholders by ensuring transparency and stability in the company’s management.

More about NickelSearch Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,706,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.66M

