Antalpha’s Q3 2025: Strong Growth in Crypto Financing

Antalpha Platform Holding Company ( (ANTA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Antalpha Platform Holding Company presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Antalpha Platform Holding Company is a fintech firm specializing in financing, technology, and risk management solutions for the digital asset industry, offering services such as Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through its Antalpha Prime technology platform.

In its third quarter of 2025, Antalpha reported a significant 62% year-over-year revenue growth, highlighting the scalability of its Prime lending platform and increased demand for Bitcoin-mining financing and digital asset treasury financing. The company’s exposure to the expanding crypto market has been a key growth driver, enabling it to provide liquidity to institutions navigating crypto volatility.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a net income increase of 440% year-over-year to $7.0 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 40%. The total value of loans facilitated grew by 60%, while the company’s customer base and average total value locked per customer also saw substantial growth. Additionally, Antalpha collaborated with Tether to launch a real-world asset platform and took control of Prestige Wealth Inc., further expanding its market presence.

Looking ahead, Antalpha expects its fourth-quarter revenue to grow by 94% to 109% year-over-year, driven by stable market conditions and continued demand for crypto-collateralized financing. The company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, although it acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties in the market.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue