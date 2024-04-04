Anson Resources Hits Promising Lithium Depths

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has reported promising drilling results at its Green River Lithium Project, revealing that the geological formations are similar to those at its Paradox Lithium Project, but with deeper and thicker clastic zones. The improved drilling speed through these zones and the isolation from surface aquifers enhance the project’s prospects. These findings form the initial step in Anson’s plan to define a JORC Mineral Resource at the site.

