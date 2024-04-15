Anson Resources Achieves Lithium Production Milestone

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has announced the successful production of lithium carbonate at its Green River Sample Demonstration Plant in Utah, using brine from its Paradox Lithium Project. The plant is set to operate continuously for six months to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate, with real-time quality improvements guided by an onsite Inductively Coupled Plasma machine. The produced lithium carbonate will be shared with potential off-take partners in the electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery industries.

