Ansell Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to announce a corporate transaction and associated capital raising. The halt will be in effect until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on April 9, 2024. The company has confirmed there are no known reasons for the ASX to deny the trading halt request.

