Anova Metals Shareholders to Vote on Share Issuance

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Anova Metals Ltd has announced a General Meeting to be held on May 16, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions concerning the ratification of previously issued shares and approval for new share issuance. The meeting’s agenda includes the ratification of two tranches of placement shares and the approval to issue a second tranche, all detailed in the company’s Explanatory Statement. Shareholders registered by May 14 will be eligible to vote, with the outcomes expected to impact the company’s share structure.

