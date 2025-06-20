Anoto Group Secures $250,000 Convertible Loan to Enhance Digital Writing Innovations

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Anoto Group AB ( (SE:ANOT) ) has issued an update.

Anoto Group AB has secured a second tranche of $250,000 under an existing convertible loan agreement, which includes conversion rights into common shares. The loan, carrying a 10% annual interest rate, is secured by a first lien mortgage on Anoto’s assets and a pledge of shares in its subsidiary, KAIT Knowledge AI Holdings Pte. Ltd. This financial move aims to bolster Anoto’s operational capabilities and market positioning, potentially impacting stakeholders with its strategic focus on digital writing innovations.

Anoto Group AB is a Swedish technology company known for inventing the digital pen and dot pattern technology. The company develops smart pens, paper, and software that integrate handwritten input with digital platforms. Its core products include ‘inq’ and ‘Livescribe’ for retail, as well as corporate workflow solutions. Anoto’s digital pens are utilized globally to enhance productivity, creativity, and data collection.

