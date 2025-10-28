Annovis Bio Announces Securities Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Annovis Bio ( (ANVS) ).

On October 26, 2025, Annovis Bio, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to issue and sell 597,561 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering, along with Stock Subscription Agreements for an additional 1,073,171 shares. The offering is expected to raise approximately $3.425 million, which will be used for the clinical development of Buntanetap and general corporate purposes. The offering is set to close on October 28, 2025, and includes restrictions on the issuance of additional securities until November 28, 2025, and October 14, 2026, respectively. The company engaged a Placement Agent, agreeing to a 7% cash fee and issuing warrants for 83,537 shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (ANVS) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Annovis Bio stock, see the ANVS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ANVS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ANVS is a Underperform.

Annovis Bio’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges with zero revenue and consistent losses, offset slightly by a debt-free balance sheet. Technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook, and valuation metrics are unattractive. Corporate events create a mixed picture, with regulatory compliance issues countered by progress in drug development. The stock remains speculative, relying heavily on future R&D success.

To see Spark’s full report on ANVS stock, click here.

More about Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s primary product in development is Buntanetap, which is being tested in a Phase 3 study for Alzheimer’s disease.

Average Trading Volume: 593,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $47.77M

For an in-depth examination of ANVS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue