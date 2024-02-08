Annaly Capital Releases Q4 2023 Supplemental Information

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) has released an update.

Annaly has updated its investor community with fresh supplemental information for the last quarter of 2023, which can now be accessed on their website. The details of this update, significant for understanding the company’s recent financial performance, are also included in the latest report for stakeholders’ convenience.

For further insights into NLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.