Anmol India Ltd. Approves Director Re-appointments

Anmol India Limited’s Board of Directors has approved a Postal Ballot Notice to seek shareholder approval for the re-appointments of Mr. Sumit Goswami and Mr. Sanjeev Kumar as Non-Executive Independent Directors for another five-year term. This decision is likely to impact the company’s governance structure positively, ensuring continuity in leadership and potentially strengthening its strategic direction.

Anmol India Limited operates in the coal industry, focusing on the import and distribution of coal products. The company serves a variety of industries by providing essential energy resources, positioning itself as a key player in the coal supply chain.

