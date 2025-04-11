Anmol India Limited Initiates Postal Ballot for Director Re-appointments

Anmol India Ltd. ( (IN:ANMOL) ) has issued an update.

Anmol India Limited has announced a Postal Ballot Notice to seek approval from its members for the re-appointment of two Non-Executive Independent Directors, Mr. Sumit Goswami and Mr. Sanjeev Kumar. The company is utilizing electronic means to distribute the notice and facilitate voting, with the e-voting period set from April 15 to May 14, 2025. This move ensures that shareholders can participate in decision-making efficiently, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining robust governance practices.

More about Anmol India Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -38.45%

Average Trading Volume: 24,265

Current Market Cap: 915.7M INR

