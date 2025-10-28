Anjoy Foods Reports Modest Revenue Growth in First Three Quarters of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2648) ) has issued an announcement.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. reported its operating data for the first three quarters of 2025, showing a slight overall revenue increase of 2.66% compared to the same period in 2024. The company saw significant growth in quick-frozen prepared dishes and new retail and e-commerce sales, while revenue from other businesses decreased significantly. The acquisition of Jiangsu Ding Wei Tai Food Co., Ltd. contributed to the increase in bakery product revenue. Geographically, Southern China showed the most substantial growth, while overseas revenue declined.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the food industry, specializing in quick-frozen flavored and processed products, quick-frozen prepared dishes, quick-frozen flour and rice products, and subsidiary agricultural products. It also engages in bakery products and other businesses, with a focus on both domestic and international markets.

