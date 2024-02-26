Anika Therapeutics Announces Board Chair Transition

An update from Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) is now available.

Jeffery S. Thompson has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. after 13 years, effective at their 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements cited, and following his exit, the Board will consist of seven directors. John B. Henneman, III, a member since 2020, will take over as the new Chair of the Board immediately.

