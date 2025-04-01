Anhui Expressway Signs Maintenance Contracts with Consortium

Anhui Expressway Company ( (HK:0995) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited announced the signing of multiple General Contracting Contracts for Integrated Maintenance Design and Construction with a consortium formed by Design Institute, ATEGC, and ATRMC. These contracts involve providing integrated maintenance services for various road sections managed by different subsidiaries of the company. As these transactions are considered continuing connected transactions, they are subject to certain regulatory requirements under the Listing Rules, but are exempt from independent shareholder approval due to their commercial terms and percentage ratios.

More about Anhui Expressway Company

Anhui Expressway Company Limited, incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the transportation infrastructure industry, focusing on the management and maintenance of expressways and related road sections.

YTD Price Performance: -5.22%

Average Trading Volume: 300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.39B

