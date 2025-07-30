Anhui Conch Material Technology Announces EGM Results and Board Re-elections

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2560) ) has provided an announcement.

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co., Ltd. announced the results of its extraordinary general meeting held on July 30, 2025. The meeting involved the re-election of directors and supervisors for the second session of the board, as well as the election of the chairman and vice-chairman. All resolutions were passed unanimously by shareholders representing 82.38% of the total share capital, indicating strong support for the current leadership and strategic direction of the company.

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It is involved in the material technology industry, focusing on the development and production of advanced materials.

