Anhui Conch Material Technology Announces EGM for Board Re-elections

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2560) ) has issued an announcement.

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 30, 2025, to discuss and approve the re-election of directors and shareholder representative supervisors for the second session of the Board. This meeting is significant as it involves the re-election of key figures in the company’s governance structure, which could impact its strategic direction and operational oversight.

More about Anhui Conch Material Technology Co. Ltd. Class H

Anhui Conch Material Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the material technology industry, focusing on the development and production of advanced materials. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicating its market focus on both domestic and international investors.

Average Trading Volume: 599,051

