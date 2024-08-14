Anhui Conch Cement Schedules Key Board Meeting

Anhui Conch Cement Company (HK:0914) has released an update.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited has announced that it will hold a board meeting on August 27, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the first half of the year ended June 30, 2024. The meeting will also aim to approve the announcement of these results in accordance with the listing rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, alongside other business matters.

