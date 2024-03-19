Anheuser-Busch InBev Launches Major Share Sale

Anheuser-busch Inbev (BUD) has released an update.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, in partnership with Altria Group, Inc., has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell 35 million ordinary shares, including over 12 million represented by American Depositary Shares, facilitated by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan entities. The offerings will take place in the United States, the European Economic Area, the UK, and select other regions. Furthermore, Anheuser-Busch InBev has also agreed to repurchase $200 million worth of shares from Altria Group, signifying a substantial financial move in the beverage industry.

