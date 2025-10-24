Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Anglo Eastern Plantations ( (GB:AEP) ).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC announced a transaction involving the buyback of 7,585 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were purchased at a volume-weighted average price of 1,315.96 pence and will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AEP) stock is a Buy with a £1436.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anglo Eastern Plantations stock, see the GB:AEP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AEP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AEP is a Outperform.

Anglo Eastern Plantations receives a strong overall score driven primarily by its robust financial performance and attractive valuation. The technical analysis presents a mixed picture, with some short-term weakness but positive momentum indicators. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AEP stock, click here.

More about Anglo Eastern Plantations

Average Trading Volume: 57,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £505.1M

See more data about AEP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue