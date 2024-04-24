Anglo Eastern Advances Share Buyback Program

Anglo Eastern Plantations (GB:AEP) has released an update.

Anglo Eastern Plantations Plc has actively executed its share buyback strategy, purchasing 2,389 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 742 GBp per share, which will be held in treasury. This latest transaction brings the total shares acquired under the buyback program since August 2023 to 100,430, with the company’s total voting rights now standing at 39,535,942. The buyback initiative reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively.

