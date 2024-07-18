Anglo Asian Mining Reports Decreased H1 Production

Anglo Asian Mining (GB:AAZ) has released an update.

Anglo Asian Mining, an AIM-listed producer, reported a significant reduction in H1 2024 production numbers compared to the previous year, with total gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) dropping to 5,270 from 23,391. Despite reduced operations, the company successfully secured all technical and environmental approvals for a critical tailings dam wall raise and received a $5 million prepayment for concentrate sales. CEO Reza Vaziri indicates imminent completion of administrative formalities and anticipates a return to full production and robust metal prices benefiting shareholders.

