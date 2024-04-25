Anglo American Evaluates BHP’s Merger Proposal

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American PLC has confirmed receiving a preliminary and conditional merger proposal from BHP Group Limited, involving an all-share offer and demergers of Anglo American’s holdings in Anglo American Platinum Limited and Kumba Iron Ore Limited. The company’s board, with its advisers, is currently assessing this non-binding offer, and there is no certainty that any final offer will be made. Shareholders have been advised to hold off on taking any action until further announcements.

