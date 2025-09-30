Anglo American Announces Director Share Transactions and Employee Share Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anglo American ( (GB:AAL) ) has shared an update.

Anglo American plc announced recent transactions involving its Ordinary Shares by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs). These transactions include purchases of shares under the Non-Executive Directors’ ‘Shares in lieu of fees’ scheme and the granting of options under the Company’s Sharesave Plan. These actions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to employee engagement and alignment of interests between management and shareholders, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence in the company’s governance and operational strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AAL) stock is a Hold with a £28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anglo American stock, see the GB:AAL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AAL is a Neutral.

Anglo American’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its mixed financial performance and positive technical indicators. While the company faces profitability challenges, its technical analysis suggests bullish momentum. However, the negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield weigh down the valuation score, reflecting financial difficulties.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AAL stock, click here.

More about Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a leading global mining company headquartered in London, England. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration and mining of precious metals, base metals, and minerals, with a significant focus on sustainable mining practices and innovation in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 4,540,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £29.73B

See more insights into AAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue