ANGLE plc Partners with AstraZeneca on Cancer R&D

ANGLE plc (GB:AGL) has released an update.

ANGLE plc has announced a new agreement with AstraZeneca to customize ANGLE’s DNA damage response assay for use in pharmaceutical research and development. This collaboration underscores the relevance of ANGLE’s circulating tumour cell analysis technology and aims to enhance cancer treatment by utilizing a minimally invasive approach to target tumour-specific DNA repair mechanisms. The burgeoning DDR therapeutics market, where ANGLE’s assay may play a significant role, is projected to grow to $10.4 billion by 2031.

