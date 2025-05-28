Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Survey in Cambodia’s Block VIII

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Angkor Gold ( (TSE:ANK) ).

Angkor Resources Corp.’s subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd., has deployed a seismic analytical team to conduct a 350-line kilometer seismic survey on Block VIII in Cambodia. This initiative aims to identify drill targets for potential oil and gas discoveries, which could significantly impact Cambodia’s energy sector. The project has received positive feedback from local communities and authorities, who are hopeful about the economic and educational opportunities it could bring.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ANK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ANK is a Underperform.

Angkor Gold’s overall score reflects significant financial difficulties, including no revenue generation, high leverage, and negative cash flows. While technical indicators show some upward momentum, the lack of profitability and dividends impacts its valuation. Recent corporate developments suggest potential growth opportunities, but financial challenges remain a primary concern.

More about Angkor Gold

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, specializing in mineral and energy solutions in Cambodia and Canada. The company is involved in carbon capture and gas conservation projects in Saskatchewan, Canada, and holds mineral exploration licenses and an onshore oil and gas license in Cambodia through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 91,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$35.38M

