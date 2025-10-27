Angiodynamics’ New Study on Liver Cancer Treatment: A Potential Game Changer

Angiodynamics, Inc. ((ANGO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Angiodynamics, Inc. has announced a new clinical study titled ‘Treatment of LIVER-limited HepatoCellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Patients With Preserved Liver Function by IRreversible Electroporation: A Prospective, International, Multi-centre Cohort Study.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of irreversible electroporation (IRE) in treating liver cancer, specifically hepatocellular carcinoma, in patients with preserved liver function. This study is significant as it explores a targeted treatment approach that could potentially improve patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is the NanoKnife System, which utilizes irreversible electroporation. This device delivers short, intense electrical pulses to destabilize cancer cell membranes, leading to cell death while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. This method offers a more precise treatment option compared to traditional ablation techniques.

The study is designed as an interventional, single-group, non-randomized cohort study. It is international and multi-centre, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers are aware of the treatment being administered.

The study is not yet recruiting, with the initial submission date on September 23, 2025, and the last update on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

This study could have significant market implications for Angiodynamics, Inc., potentially boosting its stock performance if the results are favorable. The use of IRE could position the company as a leader in innovative cancer treatment technologies, influencing investor sentiment positively. Competitors in the liver cancer treatment space will be closely watching these developments.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

