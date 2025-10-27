AngioDynamics’ AlphaVac System: A New Hope for Pulmonary Embolism Treatment?

Angiodynamics, Inc. ((ANGO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AngioDynamics, Inc. is conducting a prospective, multicenter, multinational, single-arm trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and long-term functional outcomes of percutaneous mechanical aspiration thrombectomy for treating acute pulmonary embolism. The study, officially titled ‘Prospective, Multicenter, Multi-national, Single Arm Trial Evaluating the Efficacy, Safety and Long Term Functional Outcomes of Percutaneous Mechanical Aspiration Thrombectomy for Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism Using the AlphaVac Multipurpose Mechanical Aspiration (MMA) F1885 System,’ aims to provide critical insights into the treatment’s effectiveness and safety.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the AlphaVac Multipurpose Mechanical Aspiration (MMA) F1885 System, a device designed for the percutaneous mechanical aspiration thrombectomy of acute pulmonary embolism. This intervention is intended to improve patient outcomes by effectively removing blood clots from the pulmonary arteries.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model, meaning all participants receive the same treatment without a comparison group. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the device’s safety and efficacy.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 14, 2024, with the latest update submitted on September 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

Market Implications: This study’s outcomes could significantly impact AngioDynamics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if the results demonstrate the device’s effectiveness and safety. Positive results could enhance AngioDynamics’ competitive position in the medical device industry, especially in the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

