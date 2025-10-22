Anghami Inc. Announces OSN Convertible Note Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anghami Inc. ( (ANGH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 14, 2025, OSN Streaming Limited notified Anghami Inc. of its intention to convert its senior unsecured convertible notes, totaling $55 million in principal and approximately $4.4 million in PIK interest, into ordinary shares. This conversion will result in the issuance of 2,376,171 shares to OSN, potentially impacting Anghami’s equity structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (ANGH) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anghami Inc. stock, see the ANGH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ANGH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ANGH is a Neutral.

Anghami Inc.’s overall stock score is significantly influenced by its financial performance, which remains challenged by ongoing losses and negative cash flows despite revenue growth. Technical analysis indicates bearish trends, and valuation is negatively impacted by a lack of profitability. These factors collectively suggest a cautious outlook for the stock.

More about Anghami Inc.

Anghami Inc. operates in the digital music streaming industry, providing a platform for users to stream music and audio content. The company is based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and focuses on the Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Average Trading Volume: 98,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.73M

