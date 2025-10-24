Angelalign Technology Inc. Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Angelalign Technology Inc. ( (HK:6699) ) has shared an update.

Angelalign Technology Inc. has announced the creation of a new senior management position, Chief Strategy Officer, to enhance its strategic planning and innovation efforts. Mr. Song Xin, previously the Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to this role, which is expected to help the company leverage its success in China globally and drive future innovation.

More about Angelalign Technology Inc.

Angelalign Technology Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on strategic planning and innovation within its industry.

