Angang Steel Schedules Board Meeting to Review Financial Results

Angang Steel Co ( (HK:0347) ) has issued an update.

Angang Steel Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for October 30, 2025, to review and potentially approve the financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, impacting stakeholders and potentially influencing its market positioning.

More about Angang Steel Co

Angang Steel Company Limited operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of steel products. The company is based in Anshan City, Liaoning Province, China, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 13,402,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.82B

