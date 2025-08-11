Angang Steel Co to Review Half-Year Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Angang Steel Co ( (HK:0347) ) has provided an announcement.

Angang Steel Co has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 26, 2025, to review and potentially approve the financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s performance and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0347) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Angang Steel Co stock, see the HK:0347 Stock Forecast page.

More about Angang Steel Co

Angang Steel Co is a company operating in the steel industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of steel products. It is based in Anshan City, Liaoning Province, China.

YTD Price Performance: 57.82%

Average Trading Volume: 22,900,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.47B

