Anexo Group PLC Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

Anexo Group Plc ( (GB:ANX) ) has issued an announcement.

Anexo Group PLC, a company involved in the notification of major holdings, has announced a change in the breakdown of voting rights. Alan Sellers and associated entities, including Alabama Bidco Limited and Diagonal Nominees Limited, have crossed a threshold, holding 17.04% of the voting rights as of July 21, 2025. This notification reflects a significant position in the company, impacting its governance and potentially influencing future strategic decisions.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:ANX is a Outperform.

Anexo Group Plc’s stock is rated positively due to its strong technical momentum, attractive valuation, and supportive corporate events. However, challenges in financial performance, particularly in cash flow management, slightly temper the outlook. The stock is suitable for investors looking for growth potential with some liquidity risk awareness.

More about Anexo Group Plc

Average Trading Volume: 167,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £79.05M

