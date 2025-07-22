Anexo Group Announces £12 Million Shareholder Tender Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Anexo Group Plc ( (GB:ANX) ) is now available.

Anexo Group plc has announced a tender offer to return up to £12 million to shareholders, pricing each ordinary share at 60 pence. This offer represents a premium over previous share prices and is independent of a separate takeover offer by Bidco. The tender offer is recommended by the company’s independent directors and is seen as beneficial for shareholders. The offer is set to open immediately and close on August 7, 2025, with a general meeting scheduled for August 6, 2025, to seek shareholder approval.

Spark’s Take on GB:ANX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ANX is a Outperform.

The stock of Anexo Group Plc scores 72.5, driven mainly by strong technical indicators and a very low P/E ratio suggesting undervaluation. The positive financial performance is tempered by cash flow challenges, although the stable balance sheet provides some reassurance. Corporate events support strategic positioning, but existing financial challenges need addressing to sustain growth.

More about Anexo Group Plc

Anexo Group plc is a specialist provider in the credit hire and legal services industry. The company focuses on offering integrated services that cater to clients requiring assistance with credit hire and related legal matters.

Average Trading Volume: 167,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £79.05M

