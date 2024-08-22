ANEW Medical Welcomes New CFO and COO with Equity Awards

ANEW Medical (WENA) has issued an announcement.

Jeffrey LeBlanc and Peter Moriarty have been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of a notable company, respectively, each signing a three-year Employment Agreement. LeBlanc, with a rich background in finance and entrepreneurship, and Moriarty, an experienced pharmaceutical industry executive, will both receive substantial salary packages and equity awards, with a portion vesting over the next two years. Their impressive careers and educational backgrounds are expected to bring valuable insights to the company’s leadership.

