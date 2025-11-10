ANEST IWATA Reports Q2 FY2025 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ANEST IWATA Corp. ( (JP:6381) ) has issued an update.

ANEST IWATA Corporation reported a decrease in net sales and operating profit for the second quarter of FY2025, with challenges in its air energy and coating businesses, particularly in China, Europe, and America. Despite these declines, the company exceeded its initial forecasts for ordinary profit and net income due to favorable foreign exchange gains, maintaining its full-year forecast and interim dividend plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6381) stock is a Buy with a Yen1718.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ANEST IWATA Corp. stock, see the JP:6381 Stock Forecast page.

More about ANEST IWATA Corp.

ANEST IWATA Corporation operates in the machinery industry, focusing on air energy and coating businesses. The company is known for its air compressors, vacuum pumps, and spray guns, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 95,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen60.17B

