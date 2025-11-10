ANEST IWATA Announces Interim Dividend of JPY 41.00 Per Share

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ANEST IWATA Corp. ( (JP:6381) ) has issued an announcement.

ANEST IWATA Corporation has announced a decision to pay an interim dividend of JPY 41.00 per share, reflecting a commitment to stable shareholder returns and aligning with their medium-term business plan. This move underscores the company’s strategy to progressively increase dividends, with a full-year projection of JPY 83.00 per share, indicating a robust financial performance and a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about ANEST IWATA Corp.

ANEST IWATA Corporation operates in the industrial equipment sector, focusing on the production of air compressors, coating equipment, and vacuum pumps, with a strong emphasis on providing innovative solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency across various industries.

