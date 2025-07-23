Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Announces Plan to Go Private

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( (ANEB) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals announced a plan to go private by implementing a reverse stock split, approved by its Board of Directors, with a ratio between 1-for-2,500 and 1-for-7,500. This move aims to reduce the number of stockholders to qualify for deregistration as an SEC reporting company, with stockholders owning fewer than the minimum number of shares receiving a cash payment of $3.50 per share. The transaction is intended to reduce operating costs and maximize shareholder value, although the Board retains the right to abandon the plan if deemed not in the best interest of the company or its stockholders.

Spark’s Take on ANEB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ANEB is a Underperform.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is struggling financially, with no revenue generation and consistent losses. The technical indicators reflect a bearish trend, with the stock trading below key moving averages. Valuation metrics are weak due to negative earnings. While the balance sheet is strong with no debt, the heavy reliance on financing activities poses a risk. Investors should be cautious and consider the company’s ability to achieve profitability and secure future funding.

More about Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel solutions for cannabis-induced toxicity. Its lead product candidate, selonabant, is being developed to treat acute cannabinoid intoxication, with a focus on a faster approval timeline for a pediatric intravenous formulation.

Average Trading Volume: 14,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $75.19M

