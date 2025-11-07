Andromeda Metals Limited Announces General Meeting for Strategic Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Andromeda Metals Limited ( (AU:ADN) ) has provided an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited has announced a general meeting to be held on December 10, 2025, to discuss and vote on several resolutions. The key resolutions include the ratification of the issuance of 742,857,143 Placement Shares and the approval for the issuance of 458,714,286 Placement Options. These resolutions are part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its capital structure and market positioning.

More about Andromeda Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 13,895,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$63.8M

