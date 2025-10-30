Andromeda Metals Advances Great White and HPA Projects with Strong Investor Support

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Andromeda Metals Limited ( (AU:ADN) ) just unveiled an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited has made significant strides in advancing its Great White Project and HPA Project during the quarter ending September 2025. The company secured a $75 million debt facility with Merricks Capital and raised $13 million through a share placement, reflecting strong investor support. Technical advancements included successful ceramic testwork and engineering optimizations, while the HPA Project’s scoping study highlighted promising economic potential. The company continues to progress discussions with a cornerstone investor to secure additional funding, positioning itself for the next stages of project development.

Andromeda Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the development of the Great White Project (GWP) and the high purity alumina (HPA) Project. The company is involved in producing kaolin, a key material for commercial ceramic products, and aims to leverage its innovative technology to produce high-quality HPA.

