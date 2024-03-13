Andean Precious Metals Streamlines Operations with Jurisdiction Change

Andean Precious Metals Corp (TSE:APM) has released an update.

Andean Precious Metals Corp. has officially completed a jurisdictional change from British Columbia to Ontario, as approved by shareholders, to enhance corporate operations. This strategic shift, effective from March 8, 2024, is expected to align the company’s growth-focused agenda, as it continues to operate its precious metal facilities in the Americas with an eye on safe, sustainable, and responsible expansion.

